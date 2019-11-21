Durban - It was a rescue of a different kind for a team of emergency personnel on Thursday afternoon when they rushed to rescue a puppy that had fallen into a drain in Newlands West.
Initially, paramedics received reports of a baby being stuck in the drain in Castle Hill, however once they arrived at the scene, they realised it was a puppy.
Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said they received a call just after 2pm after residents heard cries coming from the drain.
He said they rushed to the scene and after medics were able to climb into the drain, they found that it was puppy that had fallen into the drain and was stuck. It is unclear how the pup landed in the drain.
It didn't take too long for the medics to get the pup back onto safe ground.