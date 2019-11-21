LOOK: Pup rescued from drain in Newlands West









Rescue Care Paramedic Emma Westcott, Medic Leon Fourie and Metro Search and Rescue Lee Bryant with the puppy rescued in Newlands West. Picture: Rescue Care Durban - It was a rescue of a different kind for a team of emergency personnel on Thursday afternoon when they rushed to rescue a puppy that had fallen into a drain in Newlands West. Initially, paramedics received reports of a baby being stuck in the drain in Castle Hill, however once they arrived at the scene, they realised it was a puppy. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said they received a call just after 2pm after residents heard cries coming from the drain. He said they rushed to the scene and after medics were able to climb into the drain, they found that it was puppy that had fallen into the drain and was stuck. It is unclear how the pup landed in the drain. It didn't take too long for the medics to get the pup back onto safe ground.

Emergency personnel at the scene Picture: Rescue Care.

Advanced Life Support Paramedic Emma Westcott holds the puppy that was stuck in the drain Picture: Rescue Care.

Similar scenes played out in Montclair in September when officials were called in to rescue a pup that had been trapped in a drain.

At the time, frantic messages circulated in Facebook community groups after the puppy was heard crying in the drain. Community member Greg Albert said when he received the alert, he contacted Leon Fourie from Life Response 24.

"Within minutes we were on our way to rescue the pup. The puppy had managed to go down a drain and into the pipe and got stuck approximately 12-metres down the pipe which was covered in thick concrete," he said.

After more than two hours, the little dog was rescued and local vet, Dr Govender, was on hand to ensure that he was ok.

