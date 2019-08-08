Durban - A giant python, rescued from a house in Waterfall, has been released back into nature. The snake, which weighed a whopping 31kgs was spotted by a Waterfall couple trying to slither under a gate at a house in the area.

Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, said the snake was released at the Kloof Gorge on Wednesday.

"It was one of the toughest hikes I've done. We tied the bucket to a stick and we took turns in carrying an end. We were carrying a snake that weighed more than 30kg! We released it in an area deep in the Gorge. We hiked down very steep and rocky terrain and it was difficult," he said.

Evans said it was a tough walk.

"At least we didn't have to carry the snake back up. Our legs took strain," Evans said.

Evans said this was his biggest snake rescue.

"This is the biggest python I've rescued. A specimen I expected to find in a bush not in suburbia," he said.

The Mercury