Durban - Residents living along the Umbilo River have expressed concerns over the state of the river in recent months. They say that despite ongoing communication between themselves and officials from the eThekwini Municipality, they are yet to receive conclusive reports as to why the river is constantly changing colour.

Long time Escombe resident, Sandra Streak, said it was concerning.





"I grew up in the area and bought a home here, wanting my son to grow up in the same environment. This is a continuous issue and we have sent photographs to the municipality but nothing gets done. We are told that there was a leak and that it was being fixed. No one is giving us an actual reason as to why the river is being polluted. We keep asking when will the water be sampled and when will be hear the results but to no avail. When we try to have meetings, they are cancelled at the last minute," she said.









Streak said there is also a constant sewage smell that lingers in the air.





"As you approach the valley there is a stench in the area. I have battled with migraines and although I cannot say these are as a result of the smell, it is quite concerning. This is a serious problem and people just seem to be passing the buck," she said.

















Streak said during a spill in the river, earlier this year, there was a drop in bird life and frogs in the area.













She said the river pollution had a major impact on the wildlife in the area, namely at the Roosfontein Nature Reserve.





Another resident and member of the Umbilo River Watch group, Neil Pearce, said he lived in the area for the last 25 years.













"Pollution in the river has never been this bad," he said.





City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said pollution in rivers was a serious concern. He said they will investigate the cause of the pollution at the river.





"This is of paramount importance and we are embarking on an aggressive campaign to educate communities and industrial plants about dumping in our rivers. It is our responsibility to ensure that we prevent illicit behaviour and simply fining people and businesses is not enough," he said.













He said the city would be clamping down on perpetrators who are polluting rivers and streams, which effectively flow into the sea.





The Mercury