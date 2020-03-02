LOOK: Residents escape Durban building blaze unharmed

Durban - A Durban ward councillor has expressed anger at the living conditions experienced by a large group of residents at a building in the Umbilo area after a fire broke out at the building, situated in Melbourne Road. While no injuries were reported, Councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker, said she visited the building after hearing about the fire and was horrified by what she saw. "There were illegal electrical connections all over the place and there are at least 100 rooms with people living here. There is a narrow staircase and people should not be living like this. According to Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, they were alerted to the fire just after 11am.



He said the cause of the fire was unknown and police would be investigating further.

Sewshanker said what she saw at the building shocked her.

"How can people live like this. There is a narrow staircase and if the fire had started near the stairs, there would have been no way for these people to leave," she said.





She said there were no safety features that made the building safe for people to live in.

"These people are paying money to a landlord, who I am told is in Johannesburg. This building is contravening so many of the city's bylaws," Sewshanker said.





She added that unscrupulous landlords must face the full might of the law.

Last year, nine bad buildings used for illegal accommodation were inspected by police and city officials as part of the city’s war on problem buildings.

Problem buildings include those which are overcrowded, hijacked by slum lords or illegally occupied.

The Mercury