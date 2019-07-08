Durban - At least 150 people were displaced when their shacks burnt down at the Foreman Road informal settlement in Clare Estate at the weekend. Ward 25 councillor Hassan Haniff said that according to information he received the fire started between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night.

“A couple of the guys made a fire because of the cold weather and they didn’t put out the fire when they left and it spread.

“About 40 shacks were burned down,” said Haniff.

He said the eThekwini Fire Department managed to isolate the fire and other shacks in the settlement were spared.

Haniff added that he had informed the city’s Disaster Management Department about the incident yesterday.

Lindela Figlan, who was in the process of rebuilding his shack yesterday, said they experienced fires at least three times a year in Foreman Road.

He said he wanted the government to build the houses that they promised to shack dwellers every year.

“No one likes to stay here, our lives are in danger. We risk our lives because we don’t have enough money to build houses for ourselves,” said Figlan.

He said if the government was not able to build houses, they should at least provide better jobs.

“If people had better jobs they would be able to build houses for themselves and not rely on the promises of the government,” he said.

Ziyanda Nyenye, who lost all her belongings, said she left early yesterday morning to buy material to rebuild the shack she shares with her husband.

“It cost us about R4000 to buy the material, but no one has come to help. When they do come it’s not immediately, maybe after two months they will come,” she said.

Thandekile Lengoba said many people were asleep when the fire started.

She said she woke up when she heard the sound of the fire and rushed out of her shack. She saw some people running while others tried to grab their belongings.

“We aren’t sure what happened because we were sleeping, the whole place was burning. We lost everything: clothes, food, money,” said Lengoba.

Bongani Nomaki said all he had left were the clothes he had on.

“I am hungry, I have no food, I have nothing,” he said.

Simlindile Nomvete, who is a Clare Estate ward committee member, said Disaster Management had arrived after 3pm yesterday.

“We’re compiling a list and at the moment there are an estimated 150 people who are affected,” said Nomvete.

He said Disaster Management had arranged for a soup kitchen to provide meals and food parcels, and blankets were expected to arrive today.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that about 50 shacks had been razed.

“In the event of a disaster we usually provide relief in temporary shelter, blankets and including food,” he said

Mayisela said the aid was provided in partnership with non-profit bodies.

