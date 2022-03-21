LOOK: SA SAPS Special Task Force prove their mettle in the 2022 UAE Swat challenge

DURBAN - The South African Special Task Force (STF) Unit secured 13th place in the 2022 UAE Swat challenge held in Dubai. It competed against 32 Special Forces teams from countries across the world. The STF is a highly specialised unit in the South African Police Service (SAPS), the members of which are responsible for only responding to high-risk incidents which include hostage-taking cases and search-and-rescue missions. It also provides specialised operational support to other units within the SAPS.

Story continues below Advertisment

The cohort, which consists of 10 members led by Brigadier Chesten Gaffley, competed over a five-day period from March 13 to 17, when their mental and physical endurance in five gruelling exercises was put to the test. In a statement on Saturday, the SAPS welcomed back the unit and commended it for its satisfactory performance. “After a rigorous and challenging five days of competing in tactical challenges, mock hostage rescue missions, as well as raid and obstacle challenges, the competition ended with the STF collecting 82 points, which secured them position 13 in the overall competition,” the SAPS said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The unit commander, Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu, who is the component head responsible for Specialised Operations, was at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday to welcome home the team. Zulu believed the elite unit did its best. “A lot of hard work went into preparing the guys for this challenge. We are satisfied with the results, taking stock of where we came previously when we were positioned second last,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Zulu said the hard work would now start with the preparations for next year’s challenge. “Of paramount importance is that the members have gained skills, expertise and knowledge which they will impart to members across the specialised units,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The SA Special Task Force Unit ranked 13th out of 32 Special Forces teams in the world in the 2022 UAE Swat challenge held in Dubai. Picture: Supplied. The SA Special Task Force Unit ranked 13th out of 32 Special Forces teams in the world in the 2022 UAE Swat challenge held in Dubai. Picture: Supplied. The SA Special Task Force Unit ranked 13th out of 32 Special Forces teams in the world in the 2022 UAE Swat challenge held in Dubai. Picture: Supplied.