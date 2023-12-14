LOOK: Samaritans help emergency responders lift minibus taxi off women

A woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after a minibus taxi crashed into her and pinned her underneath the tyre on Mutual Place in the Mount View area of Verulam on Thursday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Rusa received several calls for assistance at approximately 11.56am after a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi veered off the road and crashed into a woman.

“Officers arrived on scene on Mutual Place – Mount View at 11.59am and found the woman trapped under the left front tyre,” he said. A Toyota Quantum minibus taxi veered off the road and crashed into a woman. Picture: Supplied Balram said reaction officers assisted by bystanders moved the minibus by hand off the woman. “She was freed and stabilised on scene by paramedics before being transported to Osindisweni Government Hospital (OGH),” he said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga led the Festive Season Road Safety Awareness Campaign at the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the N3 in Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in the day. The department said the Festive Season road safety awareness campaign is a government programme that aims to prioritise and promote safer road usage during the high peak season on South African roads.