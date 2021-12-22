LOOK: SANDF confiscate illegal cigarettes worth R1.4m and dagga along SA/Zimbabwe border

Durban – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says soldiers have confiscated illicit cigarettes and dagga along the South Africa and Zimbabwe border. In a statement today, Captain Moses Semono said the goods were confiscated by soldiers from the fourth Artillery Regiment.

He said the border was busy from Swartwater through Pontdrift, Musina up to Madimbo. “The total value of all the confiscations was R1, 477 228.00,” said Semono. “Soldiers arrested one suspect who was handed over to the South African Police Service at Groblersbridge Port of Entry,” he said.

He said in Swartwater, soldiers confiscated dagga valued at R33 750.00. Semono said in Pontdrift, soldiers confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at R374 719.00, while at Dongola Ranch, R267 789.00 worth of illicit cigarettes were confiscated. Other seizures included:

- R613 962.00 worth of illicit cigarettes were confiscated at the weighbridge in Musina - R26 430.00 worth of illicit cigarettes were confiscated at Male Village - R160 578.00 worth of illicit cigarettes were confiscated at Neltox Farm in the Madimbo area

“In all incidents where cigarettes were confiscated, there were no arrests made,” he said. Last week, The Mercury reported that the SANDF recovered six stolen top of the range Toyota vehicles before they were smuggled into Mozambique. The SANDF said soldiers from the seventh SA Infantry Battalion, who are currently deployed on the South Africa/Mozambique border and were conducting routine patrols when they noticed vehicles proceeding towards the border on different days.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confiscated illegal cigarettes worth R1.4m and dagga along South Africa/Zimbabwe border. Picture: Supplied. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confiscated illegal cigarettes worth R1.4m and dagga along South Africa/Zimbabwe border. Picture: Supplied.

