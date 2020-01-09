Durban - Police are searching for an Umbilo resident after a cache of ammunition was discovered at his home on Wednesday. Police were called to the residence in Evans Road after the Sheriff of the court arrived to hand the resident an eviction notice and remove property, as per a court order.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the man had not been paying rental at the house and when the court official arrived, he was not home.

"The domestic worker was in the house and while the Sheriff was busy taking the properties out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of bullet reloading set-up. A total number of 668 various types of ammunition, 3840 bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house," she said.

Gwala added that a preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the illegal occupant of the house was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunitions and was out on bail.