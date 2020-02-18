LOOK: Schools blames disgruntled pupil for recent arson attack









Durban - A science lab and deputy principal’s office were torched at Xolophambili High School, in Hammarsdale, at the weekend. It is alleged that the fire was caused by a former pupil who was suspended by the school last year. School governing body (SGB) chairperson Gugu Shozi told The Mercury that she had received a call on Saturday afternoon that the school was on fire. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) She said that when residents responded to the fire, they found three boys on the premises. Shozi said the three told the community that they had not started the fire, but that they had seen a former pupil break into the school to start it. She said the community and the SGB had taken the three boys to the a police station to write statements about what they had seen.

Shozi added that the school only had one security guard, which the SGB paid for, and they wanted the department to help them hire more guards for the school.

“We also urge the department to help us fix the damages, so that the pupils will be able to study maths and science,” she said.

The SGB estimated that the damage to the laboratory and stationery amounted to about R800000. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that charges of burglary and malicious damage to property were being investigated by Mpumalanga SAPS.

“It is alleged that a classroom and an office were set alight by unknown suspects, and that some of the school’s cleaning materials were also stolen,” said Gwala.

She said the matter was still under investigation. The provincial Education Department confirmed that the matter had been reported to the police.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that the pupil, if found guilty, should receive the harshest punishment.

“No matter how angry a person may be - if you burn a school, everyone suffers,” he said.

The Mercury