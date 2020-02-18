It is alleged that the fire was caused by a former pupil who was suspended by the school last year.
School governing body (SGB) chairperson Gugu Shozi told The Mercury that she had received a call on Saturday afternoon that the school was on fire.
She said that when residents responded to the fire, they found three boys on the premises.
Shozi said the three told the community that they had not started the fire, but that they had seen a former pupil break into the school to start it.
She said the community and the SGB had taken the three boys to the a police station to write statements about what they had seen.