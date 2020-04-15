LOOK: Six ‘locked-down’ shops looted, set alight by criminals in Chatsworth

Durban - Opportunistic criminals are now targeting businesses which have been closed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. Six businesses near the popular Bangladesh Market in Chatsworth were destroyed on Monday night, after criminals looted the shops before setting it alight. The businesses had been closed since the lockdown began. This week, Police Minister General Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to those who continue to undermine the efforts of the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, that they would be found and dealt with decisively. “Such incidents must be intercepted and the perpetrators arrested. Our law-abiding citizens must continue to work with law enforcement against criminals as we together ensure the survival of the human race against Covid-19,” said Cele.

Business owner, Rajan Naidoo, said that he had been trading for more than 40 years and this was the first time they had fallen victim to criminals.

He said they had gained entry through the roof.

“What has happened is very sad and I’m not sure how many of the businesses will recover from this. We complied with the lockdown regulations and closed our shops, only to become targets of criminals.”

Naidoo said more than 300 flower baskets were stolen from his shop, which was razed to the ground.

Another business owner, who did not want to be named, could not hold back her tears as she spoke about the losses she suffered as a result of the looting and fire.

The businesswoman sells electrical wires and building material.

“My shop is in a total mess. Everything inside has been destroyed. So much of my stock was stolen and some cash that was in the till. I don’t even know where to pick up the pieces if I ever can,” she said.

Ward 70 councillor, Tony Govender, said that since the start of the lockdown, they had noted an increase in crime in the area.

He said criminals appeared to be targeting businesses which were closed due to the lockdown, while house break-ins and cars being stolen were also on the rise locally.

“This is a huge blow to these businesses. It may take them time to try to rebuild.”

Govender called on police to increase visibility in the area, especially around businesses.

He claimed many people in Chatsworth were also not obeying the rules of the lockdown, including physical distancing.

“People are doing as they please. They walk in the road and make a noise.

“We need police to arrest these people, maybe then they will take this lockdown seriously,” said Govender.

Selvan Pillay, of New Era Protection Services, who was first on the scene, said the fire had started at the prayer goods shop, which suffered the most damage.

“By the time I got there, the fire had spread rapidly and there was lots of smoke.

“I alerted the police and fire department. It took them about three hours to put out the fire,” said Pillay.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a case of arson was being investigated.

