LOOK: Smooth start to the New Year in Durban









Thousands of people flocked to Durban's beaches to celebrate New Year's Day Pictures: Supplied by Metro Police Durban - The New Year got off to a smooth start along Durban beaches, thanks to an integrated approach by metro police, the SAPS and a number of law-enforcement agencies. While a number of motorists were arrested for drunken driving during a series of roadblocks on New Year’s Eve, and alcohol was confiscated from revellers on the beachfront, metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad believes the cleaning teams were the unsung heroes of the festive season.

Sewpersad said teams were designated to areas along the promenade and were able to ensure that dirt was picked up on time. “They would go out each night, accompanied by metro police officers, and pick up after those who enjoyed themselves at the beach. They would make sure that revellers returned the to a clean beach. We applaud them,” he said.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said they commended the teams for ensuring an incident-free crossover into the New Year. “Our teams deserve a pat on the back. Their work clearly demonstrates that they went all out. We are very grateful for the work that they have done. We are going to keep this momentum into the rest of the year. We also commend our residents for helping, by throwing their dirt in designated bins. It is all of our responsibility to ensure that we manage our litter responsibly,” he said.





Mayisela warned residents, when disposing of their braai debris, to ensure that coal was completely burnt out before they disposed of it in bins.

He said, in the early parts of yesterday morning, rubbish in a Durban Solid Waste truck caught fire, after embers were thrown into the truck when rubbish was collected from the beachfront.

“Luckily no serious damage was done, however the truck had to be emptied on site and the area cleaned up. When disposing of the ashes, wet them and allow them to cool down completely, then contain them in a disposable garbage bag before placing them in metal or concrete bins.”

He cautioned beachgoers to be safe and swim in areas where lifeguards were on duty.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Simon Zwane said more than 3000 people had been arrested for drunken driving since the start of December, in roadblocks and traffic operations throughout the province.

Meanwhile, quick response of the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old teenager after a video of the suspect posing with a firearm went viral on social media.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the teen, who was in illegal possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition, was arrested at the weekend.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm was stolen in Phoenix during March 2019,” said Naicker.

The teenager was charged with pointing a firearm and has already appeared in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court.

The Mercury