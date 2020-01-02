While a number of motorists were arrested for drunken driving during a series of roadblocks on New Year’s Eve, and alcohol was confiscated from revellers on the beachfront, metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad believes the cleaning teams were the unsung heroes of the festive season.
Sewpersad said teams were designated to areas along the promenade and were able to ensure that dirt was picked up on time. “They would go out each night, accompanied by metro police officers, and pick up after those who enjoyed themselves at the beach. They would make sure that revellers returned the to a clean beach. We applaud them,” he said.
Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said they commended the teams for ensuring an incident-free crossover into the New Year.
“Our teams deserve a pat on the back. Their work clearly demonstrates that they went all out. We are very grateful for the work that they have done. We are going to keep this momentum into the rest of the year. We also commend our residents for helping, by throwing their dirt in designated bins. It is all of our responsibility to ensure that we manage our litter responsibly,” he said.