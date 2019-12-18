LOOK: Three injured in Jacobs factory fire









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - At least three people have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation following a fire at a factory in Jacobs, south of the city, on Wednesday. Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services, said the building which is situated in Shetland Road, was well alight by the time they arrived at the scene.

Three people have been injured following a factory blaze in Jacobs, south of Durban. Emergency teams are trying to extinguish the fire.

Video: @KZN_EMS pic.twitter.com/VnJnCr2ljG — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) December 18, 2019





He said two patients were assessed by paramedics and all workers were accounted for. A third person was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.





Garrith Jamieson, operations director at Rescue Care, said they also attended to the blaze.





Shetland Road in Mobeni, south of Durban is closed to traffic while emergency teams battle a blaze at a factory.

Video: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/iTnrWrS9oK — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) December 18, 2019





"The Durban Fire Department is working to extinguish the blaze. There are multiple units in attendance. Shetland Road is closed while rescue teams try to contain the fire," he said.





Inside the factory where a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care Last month, a fire broke out at another factory in Jacobs Road. At the time, Jamieson said a blaze broke out at the chemical factory just after 3pm. No injuries were reported. Last month,





In August, a fire broke out at the Safripol fibre plant in Jacobs. Hundreds of residents complained of breathing problems.





The Mercury