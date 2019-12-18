Three people have been injured in a factory blaze in Jacobs Picture: KZN EMS
Three people have been injured in a factory blaze in Jacobs Picture: KZN EMS
Inside the factory where a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care
Inside the factory where a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care
Durban - At least three people have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation following a fire at a factory in Jacobs, south of the city, on Wednesday.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services, said the building which is situated in Shetland Road, was well alight by the time they arrived at the scene. 


He said two patients were assessed by paramedics and all workers were accounted for. A third person was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle. 

Garrith Jamieson, operations director at Rescue Care, said they also attended to the blaze. 


"The Durban Fire Department is working to extinguish the blaze. There are multiple units in attendance. Shetland Road is closed while rescue teams try to contain the fire," he said. 

Inside the factory where a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care
Last month,  a fire broke out at another factory in Jacobs Road.  At the time, Jamieson said a blaze broke out at the chemical factory just after 3pm. No injuries were reported. 

In August, a fire broke out at the Safripol fibre plant in Jacobs. Hundreds of residents complained of breathing problems. 

The Mercury     