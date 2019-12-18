Durban - At least three people have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation following a fire at a factory in Jacobs, south of the city, on Wednesday.
Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services, said the building which is situated in Shetland Road, was well alight by the time they arrived at the scene.
Three people have been injured following a factory blaze in Jacobs, south of Durban. Emergency teams are trying to extinguish the fire.— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) December 18, 2019
Video: @KZN_EMS pic.twitter.com/VnJnCr2ljG