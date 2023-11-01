LOOK: Truck ploughs into vehicle and three properties in Howick leaving one dead

Durban – Just before midday on Wednesday, a truck ploughed into a vehicle and three properties in the Athlone area of Howick in KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in one death. Mi7 National Group director Colin David said Emergency Medical Services was dispatched after reports of a motor vehicle accident on Howick Road.

David said upon arrival Mi7 medics found several vehicles parked on the roadside, with bystanders rushing toward adjacent properties. “Community members rushed Mi7 medics towards a property into which a large truck had barrelled through,” he said, adding that this was the last of three properties. He said the truck had also crashed into an unoccupied stationary vehicle before coming to a standstill.

“The truck cabin had disappeared into the structure, with the roof having collapsed on top of it,” said David. According to David, when the medics arrived at the property the truck brakes had started to ignite, and community members were in the process of extinguishing the flames. He said during this time, an occupant in the vehicle could be heard screaming.

A property was seriously damaged after a truck ploughed into two other properties before coming to a standstill inside the collapsed house in the Athlone area of Howick in KZN. Picture: Mi7 National Group “Mi7 medics rushed to aid the occupant by gaining access to the flimsy structure via a window and having to breach a double door to get near the truck cabin,” he said. David said medics could only see the driver's chin, right arm, and right leg. He said Pietermaritzburg firefighters got to work, assisted by Mi7 and Midlands EMS medics, attempting to extricate the driver.

“After about an hour of intensive and technical rescue work, the driver was extricated, stabilised, and transported to hospital in a critical condition. “A second occupant of the vehicle was found deceased in and among the debris of the house,” said David. A property was damaged after a truck ploughed into two other properties before coming to a standstill inside the collapsed house in the Athlone area of Howick in KZN. David said it is believed a third had jumped off the moving vehicle before the crash ensued and was left uninjured.