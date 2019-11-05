LOOK: Trucks torched on N3 trade route









Durban - Freight companies are on high alert following several truck attacks on the N3 between KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg in the early hours of yesterday morning. A source in the security industry told The Mercury that at least 24 trucks had been stopped by a group of rogue elements from around midnight on Sunday. “We received reports from our clients about the attacks and have been on high alert since yesterday. “Security patrols on the main routes have been stepped up,” the source said. In Vosloorus, just outside Johannesburg, three trucks were set alight.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services found the trucks in flames on arrival. There were no reports of injuries to drivers.

there has been a resurgence of truck attacks on national roads, including the N3 and N12. At least four trucks were set alight on the N12 in Witbank in the early hours of yesterday morning.





Freight companies believe that the attacks are due to threats made by the All Truck Drivers’ Federation (ATDF), an organisation demanding that locals be given jobs over foreign drivers.

According to messages circulating on social media, the threats were allegedly made by the ATDF following a meeting at King Dinuzulu Park at the weekend.

“Members will be patrolling with their private vehicles to spot possible truck targets.

“The threats of attacking trucks and the shutdown is imminent,” the message read.

It further stated that drivers needed to support those who were arrested in Estcourt following recent arson attacks on trucks.

Chief executive of the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly, said the trucks were burnt amid claims that ADTF wanted all foreign drivers removed from the employment of South African companies.

“The violence continues without any real deterrent from the authorities to ensure the safety of person and property.

“It’s time for the government to play the role they are meant to play, to ensure the rule of law and to protect life and property.”

Kelly said it was unacceptable that violence continued unabated and he called on the president to ensure that the government and authorities took action to stop the attacks.

“Those who are illegally employed or who are employing foreigners illegally must be dealt with.

“The association and its members support and promote compliance with all labour, immigration and related legislation,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the freight industry, Pria Hassan said they would do whatever they could to ensure that the wheels kept turning.

“We know the dire financial situation facing our country and we don’t want this to impact on consumers.

“We need the government and communities to come on board. There are communities who are hiding these criminal elements,” she said.

Hassan said the impact of the attacks was being felt by the taxpayer. She said the industry had reaffirmed its commitment to creating job opportunities but required the support of the government.

“Customers will pull out of the country if these attacks continue. The freight industry is a critical component of the economy,” she said.

ATDF chairperson Sipho Zungu said he was not aware of the meeting.

“The message that is being shared is not true. We are not behind these attacks. This is the first time that I am hearing of any meeting and threats.

“I am the chairperson and there won’t be a meeting without me knowing.”

Police said no incidents of truck violence had been reported in KZN.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN, Kwanele Ncalane, said teams had been deployed to affected areas.

“We’re monitoring the situation and our plans are being rolled out since the inter-ministerial team was assembled. There are a number of operations to check compliance and operations.”

He added that criminal behaviour would not be tolerated.

