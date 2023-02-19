LOOK: Two entrapped women rescued from ‘dangerously unstable’ vehicle that rolled down embankment outside PMB

Durban - Two women, who were trapped in the wreckage of a “dangerously unstable” vehicle that rolled down an embankment in Mbubu Road outside Pietermaritzburg were rescued following a multidisciplinary effort on Saturday. According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, the two women suffered moderate to serious injuries after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

He said ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the fire and traffic department, who reported that two people were entrapped in their vehicle. Campbell said paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.30pm. “A 38-year-old female driver and a 24-year-old female passenger were found still entrapped and injured inside their dangerously unstable light motor vehicle,” he said.

He said local tow trucks secured the vehicle for the rescue, with everyone at the scene banding together to help. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said Midlands EMS members were also at the scene. Robertson said the women were severely entrapped.

“Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle down a 10m embankment,” he said. Robertson said both patients were in a critical condition. Campbell said the fire department then managed to extract the two patients using the jaws of life.

Campbell said both ER24 and Midlands EMS treated the two women on the scene with advanced life support interventions. He said once the women had been stabilised, they were transported to hospital for further care.

Two women were rescued from a light motor vehicle that rolled down an embankment in Mbubu Road outside Pietermaritzburg. Picture: ER24