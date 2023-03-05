LOOK: uMngeni Municipality assists young local entrepreneurs with equipment worth R20 000

Durban - Mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality Chris Pappas said the municipality hoped that the equipment handed over this weekend to five entrepreneurs would assist them in growing their youth-owned businesses in uMngeni. Pappas said the municipality had spent R100 000 on the initiative, and the chosen winners had been allocated R20 000 each for their equipment.

Pappas said he believed it was the municipality’s constitutional duty as a local government structure to grow the local economy, and this initiative was a manifestation of its determination to do this. “As uMngeni, we are passionate about entrepreneurship, and we are committed to supporting small businesses. Young people were encouraged to send their proposals, and then there was sifting and checking the validity of the businesses. The businesses that were rewarded met all the requirements,” he said. Pappas added that, if the budget allowed for it, the municipality would continue to invest even more in young businesspeople.

One of the entrepreneurs who benefited from the municipality’s initiative was Tsonela Sikhakhane. Sikhakhane owns a hairdressing business called Bone Dibo Beauty Salon in Mpophomeni. She said the five businesses applied for funding, met the criteria, and were successfully funded.

“This does not happen so often, where local municipalities support the local businesspeople. I am very happy that our municipality looks after us – it is a great feeling. I feel like they gave me too much, and I think it exceeds the allocated R20 000 budget, and this means that my salon business will grow,” said Sikhakhane. Tsonelo Sikhakhane with uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas. She received equipment worth R20 000 to grow her business. Picture: Philisiwe Memela

Nkazimulo Nkabini, who owns Howick-based N-Kay Design, also benefited from the initiative. Nkabini said she started her business in 2016, but formally registered it only in 2022. “This means a lot to my business, and my clientele will grow. I feel honoured and blessed to benefit from this. Our municipality and mayor are working very hard to uplift the youth,” she said.

Young businessman Lungelo Thusi received catering equipment from uMngeni Municipality as part of the support for youth owned businesses.