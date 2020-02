LOOK: Verulam house fire blamed on loadshedding









Durban - A Verulam family's home was destroyed by a fire which they believe was sparked by a power surge when electricity was restored after loadshedding.

According to the Madolwana family, the fire started after electricity was restored on Monday morning. It resulted in severe damage to the home, and clothes, food, documentation, and other items were burnt. The owner of the residence, Philisiwe Madolwana, 69, who wasn’t home when the fire started, said she was called by neighbours to inform her about the fire.

A fire, believed to have been sparked by a surge after electricity was restored after load shedding, gutted a house in Verulam on Monday.





“I was at the market in Verulam, where I work as a vendor, when I received a call telling me that the house is burning,” said Madolwana.

Madolwana’s daughter, Nonhlanhla, who said she was in the yard doing laundry at the time the fire started, said it broke out in the dining room.

She said she believed that the power surge caused the TV to catch alight, and the fire spread to other rooms in the house.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire department’s divisional commander in the area, Jesse Yasueas, confirmed that firefighters attended the scene just after 10am and extinguished the fire.

He said it was suspected that the fire had started due to an electrical fault caused by load shedding.

Johnson Chetty, a ward councillor in the area, said he went to the scene and found that the house had burnt down.

Madolwana, who lives with her four children and six grandchildren, including a 3-month-old baby, said they were now left with nothing and did not know where to turn for help.

Meanwhile, Eskom has said load shedding would continue this week until 6am on Thursday.

The power utility said it would halt load shedding between 6am to 9am and 4pm to 6pm in a bid to ease traffic congestion during these periods.

