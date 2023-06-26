LOOK: Women from all walks of life take part in the SPAR Challenge

Durban - Hundreds of women took part in the 2023 Durban SPAR Women’s 10km/5km Challenge on Sunday The race, which finished at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, also drew international competitors, including from Ethiopia and the Seychelles.

In the 10km race, Tadu Nare from Ethiopia took the number one position, followed by Selam Gebre, also from Ethiopia. Glenrose Xaba from South Africa came in third. Sibusisiwe Shabalala, from Hammarsdale, took on the 10km challenge and said it was good day out. “I had a really great time and it was so good seeing a large number of women coming together and letting their guard down,” she said.

Nana Duma from Pietermaritzburg said it was her first time participating in the challenge. “I cannot wait for next year,” she said. Reshmi Mehtan from Durban central said she did the race with her mother and they had a good time together.

“It was a good race and nice to see so many women in one place.” Saraina Reddy from uMhlathuzana, Chatsworth, said that she has not been at such a vibey event in a very long time. She added that she had aimed for a specific time and was delighted that she was able to achieve it.

There was entertainment from colourful and versatile Gqom performer Dladla Mshunqisi at the finish, and some competitors who remained for prize-giving also got lucky draw prizes. ANDISIWE Mbatha, Thando Mbatha, Milani Mbatha, Buyani Mbatha and Musa Mbatha. | DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

