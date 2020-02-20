M4 construction is forging ahead









Durban - Progress is being made to repair the M4 Highway, which was severely damaged by floods last year. This is according to ward councillors from uMhlanga and surroundings areas. The road between Sibaya and uMhlanga has been closed to motorists since floods last November. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Further flooding in December resulted in delays to the repairs. UMhlanga ward councillor Nicole Bollman said construction firm Devru Construction was doing phenomenal work.

She said the repair work had a deadline of April, but recent rains may push the date back a bit.

“However, the last time it rained they made up for those three days quite quickly,” she said.

Bollman said quality inspectors were also happy with the work being done.

“Workers are currently constructing the 12th row of green terramesh, paragrids and backfill, and there’s another seven to go to reach road level,” she said.

Last month, the organisers of the aQuellé Tour Durban cycling race said they had been assured that the race could go ahead as planned on April 26, with the M4 forming part of the route.

Bollman said she had been told that by April 26, while the road may not be ready for vehicles and traffic, it would be ready for the cyclists.

Ward 58 (La Mercy, King Shaka International Airport and Umdloti) councillor Geoff Pullan said the construction company was on schedule and they were about halfway through with the building of the sidewall to hold the road.

“They are working weekends because they want to get it done and they are just about to appoint the environmental people to do the horticulture,” he said.

Pullan said the backfill used was sourced from illegally dumped red sandstone in his ward, which had been causing problems with mudslides, and the gabions used had been coated with plastic to prevent rust.

According to Pullan, the company had also employed some local labour from Blackburn Village Informal Settlement.

“The city used this contractor on the sea wall in Umdloti, and I’m quite happy with their work,” he said.

Pullan was referring to repairs to the damaged Umdloti promenade in 2017, due to heavy rain and a big swell.

Bollman warned that if road users, cyclists, skateboarders, rollerbladers and pedestrians continued to ignore the road closure warning signs and prohibition boards, the repair could be delayed.

“Should there be an on-site injury, the contractors would be forced to stop construction indefinitely, pending an investigation, which would have a direct impact on the estimated completion date,” she said.

She said the road was out of bounds to anybody who was not a construction worker or who did not have authorisation.

Bollman said she had not received complaints about the traffic due to the road closure.

“Over the past three months, people have realised that contingencies have to be made,” she said.

The KZN Department of Transport said they had engaged the contractor to continue working around the clock.

“We understand the significance of this road, mainly as an alternative to the N2. The estimated project completion date is April 26, 2020, weather permitting,” said the department.

The Mercury