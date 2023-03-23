M41 truck driver retains new defence attorney

Durban - M41 truck driver Sithulile Zulu’s case has been postponed to March 31, for verification of documents submitted by the accused on Thursday. The driver of an articulated truck appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the multi-vehicle accident on the M41 near uMhlanga, north of Durban.

The accident that happened earlier this month involved 49 vehicles and at least 16 people were injured. Zulu, 22, handed himself over to police on the day of the accident, hours after he allegedly fled the scene. Last week the court postponed his bail application due to a tight schedule. Zulu made his third court appearance on Thursday to a packed courtroom, where he made a formal bail application and submitted documents.

During the court proceedings, Zulu confirmed that he has changed his lawyer and is now represented by attorney Clinton Short. The State opposed the bail application on the basis that Zulu is a flight risk and that he could potentially interfere with the case. In an 11-page bail application affidavit, Zulu stated that he should be granted bail as he does not have previous convictions or pending prosecution against him. He implored the court to both deem and consider him as a first offender.