Bookmark article to read later
Monday, May 15, 2023

M7 Durban-bound closed after multiple accidents

A queue of trucks on a road.

An ALS Paramedics dash camera shows the traffic backlog on the M7 Durban-bound as they make their way to an accident scene. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

Published 2h ago

Durban – Paramedics were kept busy after several accidents occurred on the M7 Durban-bound on a wet Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said from 9.05am, the M7 was closed from the Hans Dettman Highway Durban-bound.

“There was an accident at 6am this morning where a truck jackknifed just before the N2.

“Thereafter we’ve seen about four or five collisions and currently paramedics are at an eight-car pile-up in the backlog with multiple casualties on scene. Thus Metro Police have decided to close the M7 Durban-bound,” he said.

Jamieson said these collisions occurred between the main road in Northdene and the Bellville bridge.

“Approximately 12 to 15 vehicles have been involved in multiple collisions. Paramedics from ALS Paramedics have stabilised and treated approximately seven patients on the scene,” he said.

He said most of the patients were taken to hospital.

“The road is being closed at the Hans Dettman Highway by Metro Police due to ongoing accidents that keep occurring as a result of the backlog of traffic.

“The M7 still remains closed as at 9.55am. The scene is yet to be cleared at the first multiple-vehicle collision after the Northdene Main Road off-ramp,” said Jamieson.

