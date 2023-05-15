M7 Durban-bound closed after multiple accidents

Durban – Paramedics were kept busy after several accidents occurred on the M7 Durban-bound on a wet Monday morning. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said from 9.05am, the M7 was closed from the Hans Dettman Highway Durban-bound.

“There was an accident at 6am this morning where a truck jackknifed just before the N2. “Thereafter we’ve seen about four or five collisions and currently paramedics are at an eight-car pile-up in the backlog with multiple casualties on scene. Thus Metro Police have decided to close the M7 Durban-bound,” he said. Jamieson said these collisions occurred between the main road in Northdene and the Bellville bridge.

“Approximately 12 to 15 vehicles have been involved in multiple collisions. Paramedics from ALS Paramedics have stabilised and treated approximately seven patients on the scene,” he said. He said most of the patients were taken to hospital. “The road is being closed at the Hans Dettman Highway by Metro Police due to ongoing accidents that keep occurring as a result of the backlog of traffic.