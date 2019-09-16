Madonsela, who received an honorary doctorate in law from UKZN, said the country had lost its ubuntu, which was one of the founding principles on which the new democracy was built.
“It is my considered view that the violence that we experience today and the deficit in ubuntu is part of the complex and ugly shadow of our past,” she said “In South Africa, apartheid left many people behind, and as we advance women, sometimes others feel left behind. But even if they are not left behind, some people were brought up to believe that women have less value than them and then when suddenly women have equal value, they feel something has been taken away from them,” she said.
Madonsela noted that all the women who were attacked recently were students or women who were doing relatively well.
According to the crime statistics for the 2018/2019 period released last week, rape cases increased by 5.9%, with 424 cases reported, sexual offences increased by 6.3%, with 549 cases reported, sexual assault cases rose by 10.3%, with 118 cases reported, and attempted sexual assault cases rose by 15.2%, with 31 cases reported.
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten said gender-based violence was a broad term that included different types of abuse.
She said this was a phenomenon that was related to sexual violence, rather than generalised violence against women overall. “What we are talking about here is a rise in sexual offences. If we continue to talk in very general terms, we are going to come up with very general interventions that have no impact,” said Vetten.
She said that what was happening in KZN was part of a national problem.
“Clearly something is going on. For the last decade or so rape was actually going down. It started going up by a little bit last year and this year the increase is slightly greater,” said Vetten.
During the crime statistics briefing yesterday, Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said the police had specifically looked at crimes against women and children.
According to these statistics, KZN recorded 33667 of the crimes, coming in third in the provincial breakdown of these crimes after Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the chairperson for the police portfolio committee, said crimes against women and children were a concern.
“We should not have a place for this kind of lawlessness in our country,” she said.
She called on the police to leave no stone unturned in tackling crime in the country.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said there were plans to increase the number of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FSC) police units countrywide and to recruit and train more female officers to work within this specialised environment.
“To further fight violence against women, we have heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to reopen the investigation of all cold cases of gender-based crimes in the country,” Cele said.
Sekhukhune also noted that there were a number of children in conflict with the law.
“We have observed that some of these murders are committed by other children,” he said.
There were 737 cases where children were the perpetrators, and not the victims, of murder.
Sekhukhune said crimes committed by children were not a new phenomenon.
The Mercury