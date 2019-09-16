Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of KwaZulu-Natal yesterday, spoke about gender-based violence in her acceptance speech.

Durban - Former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela, who has been vocal on gender-based violence in the country, told the University of Kwa­Zulu-Natal’s spring graduation ceremony on Thursday that the murder of several women in the past few weeks, ­including Natasha Conabeer, showed that people’s lives were being devalued. Madonsela, who received an honorary doctorate in law from UKZN, said the country had lost its ubuntu, which was one of the founding principles on which the new democracy was built.

“It is my considered view that the violence that we experience today and the deficit in ubuntu is part of the complex and ugly shadow of our past,” she said “In South Africa, apartheid left many people behind, and as we advance women, sometimes others feel left behind. But even if they are not left behind, some people were brought up to believe that women have less value than them and then when suddenly women have equal value, they feel something has been taken away from them,” she said.

Madonsela noted that all the women who were attacked recently were students or women who were doing relatively well.

G ender-based violence and crimes against women and children are on the rise in KwaZulu-Natal.