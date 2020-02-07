Durban - The family of Sadek Ebrahim, who died shortly after a video of maggots in his mouth went viral last year, are suing the KwaZulu-Natal health department for R11million.
In a combined summons issued before the Durban High Court, Ebrahim's son Azaad Ebrahim and Azaad's wife, Edith Rajarruthinam, are suing RK Khan Hospital and the department for negligence.
Papers were served through the family's attorney, Theasen Pillay.
Last year, a video showing maggots crawling inside Ebrahim's mouth went viral on social media.
In May 2019, Ebrahim had been admitted to the Chatsworth hospital after falling ill. Ebrahim was undergoing treatment for gangrene on one of his legs. According to Azaad, no one at the hospital had noticed what had happened to his father.