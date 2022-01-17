Maintain safe distance from animals, warns iSimangaliso Wetland Park, after elephant flips KZN family’s large SUV with its tusks

DURBAN - ISIMANGALISO Wetland park has warned the public to be vigilant and keep a distance of at least 50 metres from wildlife after an elephant pushed a car with a family of four inside, rolling the vehicle over. The park authorities said in a statement that the vehicle was pushed by an elephant with its tusks. The car was rolled on its side and roof while the family from Mtunzini were inside.

The incident took place on the eastern shores of the park on the road to Cape Vidal. "At midday yesterday (Sunday) iSimangaliso Wetland Park officials were alerted to an incident of an elephant pushing a vehicle that had two adults and children inside. Park officials responded to the incident and rescued the family," said the statement. The authorities emphasised that such incidents were not a common occurrence at the park, and said they were grateful that no one was injured.

The vehicle was damaged after it was pushed and rolled by the elephant. Picture: iSimangaliso Wetland Park “We wish to caution our visitors to always remain vigilant and keep to a distance of at least 50 metres from wildlife, particularly the big five. Human-wildlife conflicts can and do happen since these animals are wild, and roaming freely in the park. “Following investigation into the incident by management, no action will be taken against the elephant in question.”