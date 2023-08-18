Major fuel price hikes forecast for September, may lead to interest rate increase economists warn

Durban - The AA and economists have predicted a major fuel price increase for petrol and diesel for next month, and added that the hikes could drive up inflation and result in an interest rate increase. Layton Beard, spokesperson for the AA, said: “According to the Central Energy Fund’s data, petrol is facing increases of between R1.41/litre (for ULP93) and R1.45/l (for ULP95), while diesel could climb by as much as R2.60/l and illuminating paraffin by R2.55/l.”

Beard added that if such increases were implemented, it would be the highest price hikes since December last year. “For ULP95 users in Gauteng, the increases will result in a price point of around R24.28/l for fuel, and it will cost about R1 335 to fill a 55-litre car. Filling the same car at the coast will cost around R1 311.” Beard said the surge in prices would pile pressure on all diesel users across sectors, including agriculture.

“Consumers should brace for increases at the till as costs are recovered through higher prices.” Professor Irrshad Kaseeram, of the University of Zululand’s economics department, said: “A petrol price increase is forecast in excess of R1.30, and diesel in excess of R2.30. The reasons for this are the appreciating US dollar, sentiment turning against South Africa due to its continuing domestic challenges, and greater demand for developed countries’ exchange rates due to their summer holidays. “The depreciating rand will cause the erosion of the value of the rand since most of our intermediate inputs into production come from abroad. Hence to prevent the rand erosion and to prevent the second round effects of consumer prices from rising due to fuel, the Reserve Bank is likely to raise interest rates in the near future.”

Economist Dawie Roodt said the price hikes came as the economy was under immense pressure. “I am concerned that this will put upward pressure on inflation and with recent weakness of the rand the full effect of the fuel price has not been felt in inflation yet. “The recent downward trend of inflation will be halted. It’s possible that the interest rate could be increased or the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) could keep the interest rate high for a longer period.”