Major interruption of water supply to eThekwini’s Outer West area and Ntuzuma due to electric fault at Midmar plant

Durban – EThekwini Municipality advised residents yesterday (Sunday) that due to an electrical fault at the Midmar Treatment Works, water supply in the areas serviced through the Western Aqueduct would be interrupted. The City said in a statement that the interruption was due to a major electrical fault at the Midmar Treatment Works which is operated by Umgeni Water.

“As a consequence, Umgeni Water has been unable to treat and supply water from this plant. The fault was repaired last night to ensure the plant is operational. However, this impact will still affect the recovery of the supply system,” said the statement. In an advisory to residents on Saturday, Msunduzi Municipality said Umgeni Water reported that the electrical ring feeder at Midmar Water Purification Plant was damaged in the early hours of Saturday morning. “The damage has been assessed, and it is extensive. Umgeni Water team and electrical contractors are on site and estimated that the plant will be back on line by midnight today (Saturday),” said Msunduzi Municipality.

Msunduzi Municipality said the areas affected would be Howick, Howick West, Mpophomeni, Groenekloof, Vulindlela, Edendale, Richmond, Camperdown, Umbumbulu, Eston and Point M which is going to eThekwini. “Msunduzi Municipality’s reservoirs storage is currently moderate. However, it will drop during the course of the day (Saturday). We ask our customers to please use water sparingly during this unforeseen period and regret any inconvenience in this regard,” it said. EThekwini Municipality said the City’s Outer West area and Ntuzuma is affected by this as it receives supply from the plant via the Western Aqueduct. “The Municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Affected areas include: • Umbumbulu • Adams Mission

• KwaXimba • Cato Ridge • Georgedale

• Hammarsdale • Mpumalanga • Mlaba Village

• Drummond • Cliffdale • Skhelekehleni

• Inchanga • Isithumba • Hillcrest

• Kwanyuswa • Bothas Hill • Kloof

• New Germany • Westmead • Tshelimnyama

• KwaNdengezi • Dassenhoek • Coffee Farm

• KwaNdengezi Pitoli • Ntuzuma • Mzinyathi

• Crestholme • Waterfall • Amatikwe

• Etafuleni • Amaoti • Molweni

• Kwanqetho • Mshazi • Embo

• Salem • Zwelibomvu • Shongweni