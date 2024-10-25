Major stadium upgrades unveiled

A new SkyCar, big swing, zip line and viewing platform are among the attractions planned for the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The plans for the stadium, which is currently undergoing renovations, was unveiled on Thursday at a media briefing held by the eThekwini Municipality.

The team of engineers leading the renovations at the stadium said it was expected that the SkyCar will be operational by the summer of next year. The City said it wanted to make the stadium, and by extension Durban, a premier tourist destination in the minds of visitors across the country. The SkyCar, a glass-encased lift that travels up the arch over the stadium to a viewing platform, has not been in operation for the past few years.

The Mercury reported in 2022 that a new SkyCar had to be purchased for the stadium as it was no longer economical or safe to repair the one that broke down a few years ago. eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba and some members of the Executive Committee visited the stadium on Thursday to assess the work that has been done. As part of the refurbishment, the City said they will be introducing the following new features to enhance the stadium’s appeal as a premier tourist destination:

New Viewing Platform: 60% increase in floor area, high-spec glass construction, and a cantilevered glass floor for an “air walk” experience. New Skycar: Featuring a high-spec cabin, increased travel time for an enhanced user experience, increased availability (engineered to travel in higher winds), and accessibility for disabled persons. New big swing: Improved access to the launch platform. New zip line: Ending at the People’s Park for post-adventure refreshments. Compression ring walk: Providing panoramic views with a sea-facing bungee jump option. Arch and bowl lighting: Reinstated arch lighting with options for colour-themed lighting. Derek Penhall, the managing director of DPA Specialist Consulting Engineers, which is leading the project, stated that the stadium was in good condition and that the work currently under way was intended to prolong its life for the next few decades. The City has unveiled its plans to upgrade the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: eThekwini Municipality “The work started on the north side of the stadium and is progressing around the full stadium over the course of this financial year. “Because the stadium is operational, it is strategically planned to be done sequentially to conclude all activities throughout the financial year, which ends in June next year,” he said.

He added that most of the work being undertaken concerns the durability of the stadium as the building was in good structural condition. “What we are doing now is an intervention from a maintenance point of view that gives it the durability required to last over the next few decades without needing significant intervention that costs huge sums of money. We are improving the longevity of the stadium while upgrading aspects that have reached the end of their life, such as lighting, which is being upgraded to LED lighting.

This change allows for colour options and improvements. “A lot of the focus going forward is not only on repair and replacement but also on upgrading within the same cost parameters. For the stadium to stay at the forefront, it must lead rather than follow. When you have an opportunity to repair things, the logical approach is to optimise that repair for durability and to keep pace with what other stadiums are attempting to do or have done,” said Penhall. The SkyCar, he added will be commissioned in the summer of 2025, taking advantage of the tourist season.

The City has unveiled its plans to upgrade the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Mayor Xaba said the focus was on positioning the City as the venue of choice for major sporting events. A few months ago, the council approved R236 million to rehabilitate the stadium, which has been in existence for 15 years. “We want to assure all our stakeholders that the venue is structurally sound and will continue to host major events while the repairs are ongoing.

This has been approved and certified by engineers. “The refurbishments form part of the stadium’s routine maintenance programme to ensure that the facility remains world-class and continues to attract major sporting events and gatherings.” He said the upgrades will not only guarantee the commercial viability of the stadium but will also improve the safety of residents and visitors.