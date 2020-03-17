Makro announces shopper restrictions as residents gripped by 'panic buying'

Durban - Makro has announced that they will be enforcing customer limits on shoppers. On Tuesday, the bulk retailer said this was being done to give customers fair access to essential items.

"As a responsible retailer we assure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that you and are families are safe and have the essentials you need. We request that everyone be considerate in the way that they shop, mindful that stockpiling hurts the most vulnerable in our society. Let's help give everyone fair access to essential items," Makro said.

Makro was responding to news reports of residents buying in bulk as fear and panic over the spread of coronavirus continues to grip the nation.

The Shoprite Group has also appealed to customers to only buy what they need.

Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the gaps which are now evident on the shelves and those of other supermarkets are because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus.