Malaysian guests injured in Cato Crest home invasion









Durban - Two Malaysian tourists were wounded during a home invasion attempt in Cato Crest late on Thursday evening. According to Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum chairperson, Janus Horn, just after 2am on Friday morning, they were alerted to the incident.

"We were told that two suspects had entered the premises, one armed with a knife and the other a gun. As they got inside they met 10 people in the lounge area. It is alleged that a scuffle took place and one guest was shot and another was stabbed. Both were taken to the King Edward Hospital. The guests were due to return home on Friday," he said.





Horn said a man, believed to be one of the robbers was stabbed during the scuffle. The man died at the scene. Horn said he had three cellphones in his possession, which were thought to have been taken from those in the house. He commended police on attending to the scene promptly.





Horn has called for street lights in the area to be fixed as they would deter criminal activity and residents would be able to see people walking around at night.





"The CPF has written numerous letters to the municipality asking for the lights to be fixed along Mary Thiphe Road. Two spotlights were put up at the lower end during the recent spate of protests. From Molver Road to Gilliats Road, there are no streetlights - and they have not worked for the last two years. It appears that the issue here is illegal connections," he said.





Horn said despite a number of proposals put forward, the lights remain off in the affected area.





"I just think this whole incident could have been prevented. If you are in the area, you cannot see a person walking on the road if they were wearing dark-coloured clothing. What kind of advert is this for South Africa and Durban when tourists are attacked? People need a safe environment," he said.





Mayville SAPS attended to the scene and are investigating further.





