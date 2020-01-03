Durban - Two Malaysian tourists were wounded during a home invasion attempt in Cato Crest late on Thursday evening.
According to Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum chairperson, Janus Horn, just after 2am on Friday morning, they were alerted to the incident.
"We were told that two suspects had entered the premises, one armed with a knife and the other a gun. As they got inside they met 10 people in the lounge area. It is alleged that a scuffle took place and one guest was shot and another was stabbed. Both were taken to the King Edward Hospital. The guests were due to return home on Friday," he said.