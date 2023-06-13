Durban - The decision by EFF leader Julius Malema to celebrate Youth Day in Durban is a show of the importance of KwaZulu-Natal as the party’s voting base as the 2024 general elections draw closer, EFF KZN leader Monde Thwala declared on Tuesday.
He was speaking before Malema’s arrival at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) this week, which Thwala labelled as one of the most anticipated events of the year.
“We are ready to host the commander-in-chief, and all our structures have been working hard at ensuring that the event is successful,” said Thwala.
He stressed that KZN was an important centre for the EFF and that the leadership had observed the growth in support over the years and wanted to consolidate this support.
“The numbers that came out in the 2019 elections were very encouraging because they showed that the EFF was growing in KZN. The choice of DUT as a venue to celebrate Youth Day is an acknowledgement of the growth of the EFF,” the EFF KZN leader said.
“We are celebrating eight years of the existence of the EFF Student Command as well as its continued growth at DUT and other institutions,” Thwala said.
He added that the party was mindful of the elections in 2024 and was looking at improving from the 2019 showing in KZN.
Thwala pointed out that while Friday’s event was about young people, they were encouraging community members across the province to be part of the festivities that would be held at DUT’s Alpine Stadium.