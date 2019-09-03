Addington Hospital. Picture: Independent Media

Durban - For a third time in as many months, Addington Hospital had to turn away patients after the lifts stopped working on Friday. The hospital issued a notice on Friday stating that it would not be accepting any new patients as none of the lifts were functioning. However, by later that afternoon it began admitting patients. During the shutdown paramedics had to re-route patients to the King Edward, Wentworth, Prince Mshiyeni and Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospitals.

The 104-year old hospital was shut down after a gravitational-feed water tank situated at the top of the building overflowed because of a faulty valve, which failed to turn the water off and overfilled the tank.

“This resulted in water flowing into the lift shafts serving the high-rise portion of the building,” said Department of Health spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi. “Even if the lifts were brand new, they would have been adversely affected by this inflow of water, as it has never been experienced before.

“The cause is being investigated, as well as how it can be avoided in future,” she said.

In July, scores of patients - including newborn babies and children - had to be evacuated from the 7th, 9th and 13th floors of the 16-storey hospital following a fire that started from a pile of dirt next to a service lift.

At the time, MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said she would engage the lift service provider as dysfunctional lifts were often a problem at the hospital.

In June, only one of the hospital’s eight lifts was working. The department said five of the eight lifts had been repaired and were functional.

A few weeks before, only one of the lifts was working. This left many elderly patients struggling to walk up and down the steps for treatment. There were even reports of patients having not received their meals.

A paramedic, who declined to be named, said the hospital’s decision not take patients put them in a difficult position.

“The other hospitals are put under more pressure and King George Hospital does not take trauma patients. We then have to make sure that we evenly distribute the patients,” he said.

The medic said that at month’s end they could see up to 15 patients from one crash and it was not always easy to distribute them between hospitals.

A member of health advocacy group Medical Rights Advocacy Network, Mary de Haas, said there were ongoing problems at the hospital.

“The department is obstructing and not ensuring that the repairs are carried out timeously. Hospital management should use their professional associations to pressure the department to get their act together,” she said.

Nkosi said the latest disruption of the lift was not related to previous causes. “We can confirm that two of the four lifts (affected by the water) are working, while further repairs are continuing. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Nkosi said.

The Mercury