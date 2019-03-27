ABOVE: Durban China City. RIGHT: Nazerine Sidhoo holds up a picture of her mother-in-law, Anitha Premdaw, who plunged to her death at the mall this week. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The woman who plunged to her death while fleeing from protesters at Springfield’s China Mall on Monday is expected to be cremated today. Anitha Premdaw slipped and fell through perspex on the mall roof.

It is alleged that she and two men were running away from protesters at the time.

Premdaw, 48, died of her injuries at the scene.

The two men sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Premdaw’s daughter-in-law, Nazreen Sidhoo, said the family was battling to come to terms with her death.

“Her sons have taken it the worst. My father-in-law is not speaking. He is not coping well.

“I can say the same about my sister-in-law,” Sidhoo said.

She said she feared that the family might never learn to cope with the tragedy.

“Even after the funeral, I do not think things will ever go back to normal,” Sidhoo said.

Pramdaw had just started working as a part-time cleaner at China Mall and was excited about her job.

Sidhoo described Pramdaw as a “loving and warm-hearted woman” who was a loving grandmother to her daughter.

Before securing her job at China Mall, Pramdaw used to sell accessories.

Speaking after the incident, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it had been difficult for emergency services to get to the scene as the roadway was blocked by burning tyres and debris.

He said emergency vehicles had to be escorted to the mall as the area was volatile.

