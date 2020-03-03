Mamba rescued after owner spots it in his car engine

Durban - A black mamba, measuring just over one metre, was pulled from under a panel of a car by Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans. Evans said the snake had slithered into the vehicle and was spotted by the owner when he looked into his car's engine compartment. "He took it to a car wash to have it sprayed out. Well, this didn't work," joked Evans. He said the man, who lives on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, drove to work on Monday hoping that the snake had slithered its way out of his car. "In the early afternoon, he opened the bonnet to check if the snake was still there and it was. I referred it to a fellow snake rescue friend, Warren Keith Dick. We both thought it was a brown house snake but Warren after Warren set eyes on the snake, he called me for back up," Evans said.

He said they searched the car's engine compartment but could not find the snake.

The vehicle that the snake had slithered into Picture: Nick Evans

"The car's suspension had been lowered, which made it even harder to find the snake. Even after jacking the car up, we struggled to find the snake. I contacted Rob Prece from a local car maintenance workshop and he told me to bring the car in. He was concerned about the snake getting caught in the fan belt but after hearing that the owner had already driven from Umgababa to Mobeni, he thought the journey to his garage in Westville would be fine," Evans said.

He said he rode shotgun with the owner of the car while Dick drove closely behind, ensuring that the snake did not fall out of the car.

"Once we got to Dubcorp, they lifted the car up and we could not find the snake. Once the car was lowered, Rob had a feeling that the snake could be hiding under the windshield wipers and once he lifted the panel, he dropped it instantly and we figured he had just spotted the elusive snake. The relatively brief search was over. The snake was a lot smaller than I anticipated and it bore a dull colour, which indicated that it was about to shed its skin," Evans said.

He said Dick lifted the panel and he reached in to grab the snake.

Nick Evans with the snake Picture: Warren Dick Photography

"I managed to grab it just behind its head and pulled it out gently. The snake gaped as it was not happy to be moved," he said.

Evans said the snake measured around 1.4m and had just eaten a hearty meal - probably a mouse that had crawled into the engine compartment.

Evans further warned that residents should refrain from using Jeyes Fluid as it does not work to remove or deter snakes.

He said two weeks ago, he was called to a house in Westville after a domestic worker spotted a black mamba curled up in the back of the man's car boot.

The Mercury