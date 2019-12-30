Man accused of kidnapping toddler at uMhlanga mall granted R2000 bail









Durban - The man accused of kidnapping a Durban North toddler earlier this month, has been granted bail. Ntandoyenkosi Bulose appeared in court on Monday where he was granted R2000 bail. It was Bulose's second court appearance.

He made headlines last week after he was accused of taking a toddler out of a trolley at uMhlanga's Crescent Shopping Centre.





At the time, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the boy had been out with his grandmother when he was snatched from the shopping trolley.

“The man was dressed in a security guard’s uniform. When the woman realised that the child had been taken, she rushed to alert mall security. She spotted the man walking into a shop,” he said.

Naicker said the woman grabbed the child from the man’s arms and told mall management what had happened.

“Police officers from the Durban North police station arrived at the scene and viewed the CCTV footage at the mall. The suspect was immediately identified as a security guard who was on duty at the mall and he was arrested," Naicker said.

As part of of his bail conditions, Bulose is not allowed back at the shopping centre. He is also not allowed to speak to any of the witnesses. Bulose has been suspended from work and will have to report to the Ntuzuma Police Station once a week.

The incident has moved police to warn parents to be vigilant when they are out with their children, especially in busy areas during the festive season.

