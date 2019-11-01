Man accused of student’s murder abandons bail bid









Sandile Ndlovu Durban - The 29-year-old man charged with the murder of Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndhlovu, has abandoned his bid for bail. Ndhlovu, 18, who was doing his first year in industrial engineering, was attacked in a lecture room at Steve Biko Campus in September. After the incident, Ndhlovu was in the intensive care unit and his parents were advised by the doctors to switch off the life support machine, as there was no chance of him recovering. He died in hospital two weeks later. Police said the man, Msizi Mbotho, who was arrested in Pinetown on Monday, was going to appear in court yesterday. But Mbotho appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the charge sheet, he has been charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charge sheet alleges that Ndhlovu was attacked with a hammer and his laptop and cellphone was stolen.

It states that the accused has abandoned the bail application and will remain in custody until his next appearance.

Ndhlovu’s murder caused an uproar among students and led to violent protests. In one protest-related incident, nine students were arrested for allegedly trying to set alight a security guard.

Concerns about student safety led to the institution announcing that R30million had been set aside for security upgrades.

Andiswa Dyantyi, DUT student representative council secretary-general, said that they were pleased with the progress that has been made by the police.

The accused is due back in court on November 6.

The Mercury