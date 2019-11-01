Ndhlovu, 18, who was doing his first year in industrial engineering, was attacked in a lecture room at Steve Biko Campus in September.
After the incident, Ndhlovu was in the intensive care unit and his parents were advised by the doctors to switch off the life support machine, as there was no chance of him recovering.
He died in hospital two weeks later.
Police said the man, Msizi Mbotho, who was arrested in Pinetown on Monday, was going to appear in court yesterday. But Mbotho appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon.