DURBAN - A motorist was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the face during an attempted hijacking in the eManzimtoti area. Quick action by Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) and Blue Security officers, following the attempted hijacking on Friday, led to the arrest of a suspect, who was later tracked down in Umdoni Road.

The security company’s media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, said the motorist had just turned off at the Adam’s Road offramp, on the N2 Southbound at about 1pm, when the attempted hijacking occurred.

“Two suspects, one of them armed with a firearm, approached the motorist and stood on both sides of his vehicle. One of the suspects produced a firearm and tried to force the driver to open the door of the vehicle but the driver tried to manoeuvre his vehicle out of the situation,” Mathios said.

“The suspect opened fire on the vehicle and a shot hit the driver in the face. The injured driver still managed to drive the vehicle to a nearby petrol station, about 200m away. He stopped his car and asked people at the garage for help, before losing consciousness.

“Netcare 911 paramedics stabilised the driver at the scene before a medical helicopter arrived to airlift him to hospital,” he said.

A description of the suspects was circulated to eManzimtoti security networks which led to the arrest of one of the alleged suspects by CCPO and Blue Security officers.

He was handed over to the eManzimtoti SAPS,taken to the police station, fingerprinted and then released due to a lack of evidence.

