File photo

DURBAN - A seven-month-old baby has been killed in a double murder in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth. Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said a 40-year-old father and his baby were murdered in a suspected hit-style murder on Wednesday night.

Beetge said it was alleged that the mother, father and baby were sleeping in the same bed at their home in Mabaso Street, Veeplaas. At about 10.20pm the door to their home was kicked open by two suspects.

He said one of the suspects fired several shots towards the 40-year-old father, Siyabulela Vena, and his 7-month-old daughter, Asesakhe Vena.

Father and daughter sustained multiple wounds and died at the scene.

The 32-year-old mother sought cover under the blankets. She was unharmed during the incident.

The two suspects fled without taking any valuables. The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, said SAPS management was appalled by the murders, particularly of the child.

“The protection of our children has a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS,” he said.

“We are calling on the community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification of the motive and suspects involved in this double murder.”

Any person with information that could assist police with the investigation can contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

- African News Agency (ANA)