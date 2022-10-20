Man arrested for selling fraudulent medical certificates at internet café for R150 using the details of a Durban doctor

Durban - A tip-off led to the arrest of a man who used the details of a doctor who runs a practice in KwaMashu, north of Durban to issue fraudulent medical certificates to the public for a fee of R150 each. The Health Professions Council of SA’s (HPCSA) head of corporate affairs, Christopher Tsatsawane, said on Wednesday that Dr FI Suliman, a registered practitioner practising in KwaMashu, received a tip-off that his details were being utilised in fraudulent activities with medical certificates being issued in his name.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tsatsawane said the HPCSA Inspectorate Office in collaboration with the Metro police were told of the location, an internet café, where the sale of the illegal medical certificates was taking place. “During the inspection at the internet café, the suspect was found selling medical certificates to members of the public for R150 per medical certificate, using the details of registered practitioners, namely Dr NP Ngubane, Dr NM Patel and Dr FI Suliman,” he said. Tsatsawane said the suspect was arrested by the metro police for contravening section 39 of the Health Professions Act (56 of 1974) and his laptop and tower were also confiscated.

He said the suspect was charged and will appear in court. “The HPCSA is pleading with employers to take note of the medical certificates being submitted by their employees and if in doubt, verify the authenticity of such medical certificates with the HPCSA,” said Tsatsawane. Tsatsawane said the HPCSA continues in its efforts to protect both the public and guide the practitioners at the same time.

Story continues below Advertisement