Durban - An ANC Youth League leader in the Midlands, Sindisiwe Ndlovu, who was shot dead yesterday, has been described as an activist who dedicated her life to the service of young people. Ndlovu, 34, was allegedly murdered by a man she knew, a short distance from her home in the Thokozani area in Cramond, near Wartburg. The man, who was arrested, cannot be identified until he appears in court. Ndlovu, the mother of a 3-month-old child, was also employed as a portfolio co-ordinator in the provincial department for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation. Her brother and the family’s spokesperson, Bhekizitha Ndlovu, said Sindisiwe had been woken and lured outside by her alleged killer at around 3am.

“She went out to meet him probably thinking it was something important. She was in her sleeping clothes, she even left her baby behind,” he said.

He said at around 6am, one of his sisters called him to say that Sindisiwe had been murdered and the family rushed to the police station.

“The suspect had allegedly informed the police about what he had done.

Provincial secretary of the Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal, Thanduxolo Sabelo, visited the family yesterday,

“(Sindisiwe) was a community leader, she did not deserve to die like this, nobody deserves to die like this,” Sabelo said.

The ANCYL said it was shocked by the killing. It said Ndlovu had served in various capacities in both the South African Students’ Congress and the youth movement, in the ANC’s provincial executive committee.

The ANC Women’s League said it was deeply saddened by the murder.

“(Sindisiwe) was a soft-spoken woman but was uncompromising in her beliefs of championing the interests of young people.”

The MEC for Arts and Culture, Hlengiwe Mavimbela, said Sindisiwe’s death was a loss for the department.

“When I joined the department in May this year, she was one of the employees I had an opportunity to work with in my first two days in office. She showed her dedication in community service and this is one of the reasons I decided to keep her to continue working in my office.

“What is more painful about Sindi’s death is that it comes at a time when we have just been participating in various activities during the 16 Days of Activism Against the Abuse of Women and Children campaign.”

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for murder and the firearm used by the suspect was seized by police. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

