Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newcastle

Durban - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Osizweni in Newcastle last week. Phindile Vilakazi, 32, was stabbed to death on October 8.

A distressing video shared on social media at the weekend depicted the attack on her. One of Vilakazi’s relatives, who declined to be named, said there had been disputes between the couple, but no one anticipated they would lead to murder. The relative said the family received a call from a concerned neighbour who had heard the couple arguing and then saw a knife being brandished by the suspect in the yard.

“This traumatic incident unfolded before their children’s eyes, leaving them helpless as they awaited the arrival of the police,” she said. The family member added that they had previously attempted to intervene in the troubled relationship. “He is now in the hospital after attempting to take his own life, seemingly realising the gravity of his action,” she said.

Vilakazi’s funeral took place at the weekend, arranged by close family and friends. Vusi Maseko, the ward councillor, expressed sorrow over the incident and said community members were demanding justice. “We are reaching out to pastors for support during these challenging times, as gender-based violence continues to plague our area. We hope justice will prevail, and stand in solidarity with the affected families,” he said.