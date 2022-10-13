Man caught driving a stolen vehicle in Durban North allegedly offered a R15 000 bribe to avoid arrest

Durban - A man was arrested after Marshall Security armed response officers noticed a car parked in the Durban North area without the front number plate on Sunday.
Managing director of the security company, Tyron Powell, said at approximately 5.40pm, a white Nissan with no front number plate was seen parked on Adelaide Tambo Drive.
Powell said an armed response officer found the missing number plate suspicious and he decided to obtain the vehicle’s registration from the rear number plate.
“Upon conducting a vehicle check with the SAPS Call Centre, it was established that the vehicle had been stolen earlier this month in the Tongaat area,” he said.
Back-up armed response officers were immediately dispatched to assist, he said.
Two men who allegedly stole from two Pietermaritzburg homes on the same day, nabbed with drugs and a stolen cupboard
City cautions eThekwini residents against criminals posing as municipal employees and contract staff installing smart meters
Durban Airbnb owner suspended from platform after guest was advised to co-ordinate his movements with her ‘racist dog’
Armed robbers derail driveway gate and order family of 8 to lie on the floor as they ransack their home near Verulam
Powell said the armed response officers approached the driver of the vehicle still parked on Adelaide Tambo Drive and questioned him.
“The driver first denied knowing that the vehicle was stolen but after being informed that our Emergency Dispatch Centre had already contacted the Durban North SAPS for assistance, he promptly offered our armed response officers R15 000 to let him go before the SAPS arrived and admitted that he knew the vehicle was stolen,” he said.
He said the armed response officers apprehended the driver and waited for the SAPS.
“The suspect, who will be charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property, together with the stolen vehicle was handed over to the Durban North SAPS for further investigation. The R15 000 cash bribe was also confiscated and booked into evidence at the police station.”