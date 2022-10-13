Man caught driving a stolen vehicle in Durban North allegedly offered a R15 000 bribe to avoid arrest

Durban - A man was arrested after Marshall Security armed response officers noticed a car parked in the Durban North area without the front number plate on Sunday. Managing director of the security company, Tyron Powell, said at approximately 5.40pm, a white Nissan with no front number plate was seen parked on Adelaide Tambo Drive.

Powell said an armed response officer found the missing number plate suspicious and he decided to obtain the vehicle’s registration from the rear number plate. “Upon conducting a vehicle check with the SAPS Call Centre, it was established that the vehicle had been stolen earlier this month in the Tongaat area,” he said. Back-up armed response officers were immediately dispatched to assist, he said.

Powell said the armed response officers approached the driver of the vehicle still parked on Adelaide Tambo Drive and questioned him. “The driver first denied knowing that the vehicle was stolen but after being informed that our Emergency Dispatch Centre had already contacted the Durban North SAPS for assistance, he promptly offered our armed response officers R15 000 to let him go before the SAPS arrived and admitted that he knew the vehicle was stolen,” he said. He said the armed response officers apprehended the driver and waited for the SAPS.

