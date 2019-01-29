A 36-year-old man is in hospital after being caught in the blaze on Signal Hill on Sunday night. He sustained burns to 45% of his body.

DURBAN - Residents living around the Signal Hill area were on high alert because there were still sporadic flare-ups after wildfires left the mountain burning for hours on end. The City of Cape Town said a man who appeared to have been sleeping on the mountain sustained burns over 45% of his body.

ER24 said the 36-year-old, who was brought in by firefighters, was left critically injured.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life- support interventions. Once treated, he was transported to New Somerset Provincial Hospital for further care.”

The city’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the cause of the fire was still undetermined.

“More than 70 firefighters with 20 firefighting vehicles were on the scene, working together with Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) and their affiliated agencies of Nature Conservation Corporation and Volunteer Wildfire Services. Two city-contracted helicopters and a spotter plane were also deployed at various times during the daylight hours to assist,” he said.

By yesterday afternoon the fire was under control, but was still being monitored. No property was damaged and no evacuations were requested by the Fire and Rescue Services.

“The area is still experiencing sporadic flare-ups, which are being monitored and dealt with by Fire and Rescue Services in conjunction with TMNP and their affiliated firefighting agencies,” said Layne.

Meanwhile, a battle against a fire that started in Elgin on Thursday, near Botrivier, captured the essence of supportive community spirit.

The fire started on a farm along the Van der Stel’s Pass, but was exacerbated when a fire that had been extinguished above Houw Hoek two weeks ago, flared up again. These two fires merged on Saturday, creating additional challenges for firefighting teams. The fire is still burning, having crossed the N2.

The fire brought farmers, local companies and firefighting authorities together in what has been an intensive five-day battle to control the blaze.

The fire, which has burned about 11000 hectares so far, has been fuelled by gale-force winds.

Paul Cluver of Paul Cluver Wine Estate said: “This is an example of a community standing together and giving selflessly. They’ve contributed food, resources and teams of people to help fight the fire - working right through the night. We are so grateful for the support.”

- THE MERCURY