DURBAN - Port Elizabeth police have recovered antiques to the value of R25000. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that earlier this week an antiquarian went to an antiques shop in Todd Street, North End, searching for antiques which had been stolen from his house in Perridgevale in November last year.

He recognised some of the items and was informed that a person had brought in the antiques earlier and was returning on Tuesday with more items and to collect payment.

Naidu said that after receiving this information, the 60-year-old complainant contacted the police.

Immediate response by members of the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad, K9 Unit and SAPS Mount Road members resulted in the recovery of expensive antiques and the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect.

Observation duties were held by the flying squad and K9 unit members, and at about 1pm on Tuesday the suspect arrived with more items.

He was apprehended and expensive items such as a gold medal, gold soda bottle, crystals, cast-iron bear clock, and a Chinese teapot were seized.

Other items were recovered from another antiques shop in Albany Road, Port Elizabeth.

The estimated value of the recovered items is R25000.

Naidu said it was further alleged that the artefacts were stolen when the complainant’s house was broken into last year.

She said nobody was at home when thieves entered by breaking a window.

Jewellery, foreign currency and the antique items with an estimated total value of R250000 were stolen.

The antiquarian said that he travelled the world buying antiques and some of his possessions were priceless.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in court soon.

Mount Road cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile commended police officers on an excellent investigation.

“We urge second-hand and an- tiques dealers to report suspicious people bringing in expensive items for sale. Antiques dealers should contact police immediately when they are brought in by suspected dodgy sellers.”





- African News Agency (ANA)