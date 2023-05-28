Man caught transporting dagga in KZN with a street value of R2.5 million receives 10-year jail term

Durban – The Camperdown Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 54-year-old man to 10 years’ direct imprisonment for dealing in dagga last week. According to the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, Nkosinathi Dladla was arrested by the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit along Umlaza Road near Tala Valley on April 20, 2020.

Mhlongo said the arrest came after police received information about a truck that was transporting dagga. He said after the truck was spotted on the N3 highway it was followed. Dladla was then stopped and a search was conducted, he said.

“Upon searching the truck, police found 44 bags of dagga to the street value of approximately R2.5 million,” said Mhlongo. Mhlongo said Dladla was subsequently placed under arrest and charged accordingly. He said the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

The Hawks said Dladla appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentenced in November 2021. Mhlongo said he appealed the sentence and was released on R100 000 bail. “On Thursday, his appeal was dismissed and he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment,” said Mhlongo.

In an unrelated case in February, it was reported that Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Crime Intelligence, eThekwini District Task Team, National Intervention Unit, Phoenix Trio Crimes Task Team and the Durban K9 unit arrested 30-year-old Darrel Shanmugam for dealing in drugs at Greenbury area in Phoenix. Mhlongo said members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area and a disruptive operation was conducted where members pounced in the suspect’s place of residence. “A search was conducted and members found pieces of rock cocaine, ecstasy tablets, cocaine powder, rock pipes and loose dagga to the street value of approximately R235 000.00,” he said.