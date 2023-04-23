Man critical after falling at Howick Falls viewing point

Durban – An elderly man survived a fall at the Howick falls viewing point on Saturday but he was left in a critical condition. Howick Falls is situated in the KZN Midlands and attracts many tourists with the 95 metre waterfall being its main attraction.

In a statement on Saturday, Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said, Midlands EMS Howick ambulances were dispatched to the Howick falls viewing point shortly after 12.30pm. “Upon arrival it was found that one patient was in a critical condition with multiple injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment,” he said. Robertson said the patient was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

“The exact cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities,” he said. Earlier this month IOL reported that a tourist was left in a critical condition after falling at Howick Falls. Midlands EMS also attended to this incident.

Robertson said Midlands EMS Advanced Life Support paramedics were dispatched to the falls just after 1pm after receiving reports that a tourist had fallen. “Upon arrival it was found that he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. “Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said in the report.

Last year, ‘The Mercury’ reported that a 35-year-old man survived what could have been a fatal fall, after he allegedly jumped from the Howick Falls view point. In the report, Robertson said they received multiple calls just before 3pm about a man who fell from the Howick Falls. He said when paramedics arrived at the scene they discovered that a local resident had reportedly jumped from the view point at the waterfall.

He said a quick-thinking security guard at the scene called for help immediately and some bystanders started making their way down to the man. “Once Midlands EMS, SAPS search and rescue, Howick SAPS and multiple local security services arrived, the patient had been found and had started walking out with the help of bystanders,” he said. It is believed the patient’s fall was slowed and stopped by multiple thick trees, bushes and rock ledges, he said.