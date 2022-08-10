Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Man found dead in a vehicle submerged in a Westville pool

Photograph of a white car submerged upside down in a swimming pool.

Man found dead in a car submerged in a pool in the Westville area. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

Durban – A man believed to be in his forties was found dead in a vehicle submerged upside down in a swimming pool in Baydon Road in Westville on Wednesday morning.

Redline Response spokesperson Derrick Banks said paramedics had been called out just after 6.30am this morning.

Banks said when paramedics arrived they found the car in the pool.

He said metro police and SAPS search and rescue teams were at the home.

He said the driver, believed to be in his early forties, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Banks said it was unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.

“It is believed that the neighbours may have heard a noise at around 12.30am but did not see anything,” he said.

THE MERCURY

