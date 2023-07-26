Man freed with Jaws of Life in multi-truck accident on the N3 near PMB

Durban - A seriously injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he was freed from the wreckage of a truck involved in an accident with two other trucks and a light motor vehicle on the N3 highway outside Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson the accident happened just after 10.30am on Wednesday morning on the N3 Durban-bound before New England Road.

Jamieson said one person was seriously injured in a multiple truck accident. “ALS Paramedics medical services arrived at the scene to find that three trucks and a light motor vehicle had collided,” he said. He added that one person was found to be in a serious condition, entrapped in the truck.

“The man was stabilised in the truck by advanced life support paramedics, while the Pietermaritzburg Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to free the man from the wreckage,” said Jamieson. He said once emergency services freed the man, he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent treatment that he required. “At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however the SAPS were at the scene and will be investigating further.”

A multi-truck accident on the N3 Durban-bound before New England Road in Pietermaritzburg left one person seriously injured. Picture: ALS Paramedics In an unrelated incident, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said a motorcyclist was run over by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday in the Cranbrook area near KwaDukuza.

“On arrival of paramedics it was established that an adult male had collided with, and had subsequently been driven over by, a tractor towing a trailer,” he said. Meyrick said the man was found to have sustained serious injuries, and after being stabilised on scene by paramedics, he was transported by the Air Mercy Service helicopter to an appropriate facility for further care.