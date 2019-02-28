File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

DURBAN - The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a man to 10 years behind bars, suspended for five, for running a bogus investment scheme and fleecing investors of thousands of rands. Police spokesperson Lynda Steyn said Lebohang Innocent Moopelwa, 29, pleaded guilty to conning investors over a period of three months.

“During the period from January 18, 2016 until March 25, 2016, Moopelwa operated a supposed investment scheme known as “Piano Investment (Pty) Ltd t/a Binary 24 Investment” in and around Bloemfontein, in which he managed to recruit 15 depositors who invested a total of R421000, after he promised them higher earnings on their capital,” Steyn said.

Moopelwa disappeared with the money, but was arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime investigating unit in August last year.

The court convicted Moopelwa of contravening the Banks Act, in that he acted as a financial service provider without being issued a licence, said Steyn.

- African News Agency (ANA