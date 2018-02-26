Durban - The Esikhaleni Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for raping his 15-year-old niece. He was also sentenced to eight years imprisonment for sexual assault.

It’s alleged that on December 29, 2016 at 5pm, the victim was walking along the footpath at Bhekizwe Reserve, Esikhaleni when she was approached by her uncle. Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said the victim was sexually assaulted and raped and was threatened with death should she report what happened to her.

A case of rape was opened at Esikhaleni police station for investigation. The docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. Zwane said through hard work by members of the unit , the accused was arrested and charged.

In an unrelated rape case, a stepfather, 33, was sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping his stepdaughter at Nqamuzana Reserve in Mtunzini. He was sentenced by the Esikhaleni Regional Court.

It was alleged that on October 2, 2016, the victim, 12, was sleeping at home when the man quietly entered her room and raped her. Luckily, she could identify the accused even though the incident had happened in the dark. A case of rape was opened at Mtunzini police station and the accused was later arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentences handed down to both accused.





